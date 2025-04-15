Industry
On your marks: Fintech soonicorns fast-track IPO plans, preparing for market jitters to end
Mansi Verma 5 min read 15 Apr 2025, 12:29 PM IST
Summary
- Fintech startups—especially those valued between $300 million to $1 billion, often referred to as soonicorns—like Turtlemint, KreditBee, and Kissht, are preparing for public listings, undeterred by market volatility or the lacklustre performance of a few previous tech listings.
Strike while the iron is hot – that seems to the mantra of a cohort of mid-stage fintech startups that is getting IPO-ready in a jittery stock market, hoping to seize the moment when a favourable window opens up.
