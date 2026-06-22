A new crop of UPI players is rewriting the cashback playbook

Salman SH
6 min read22 Jun 2026, 05:50 AM IST
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Smaller players are still building market share slowly, even as PhonePe and Google Pay continue to dominate the UPI market.(Mint)
Summary
UPI cashback is taking on a new role as a new breed of fintechs compete for users beyond payments. Rewards are being used to sell credit, commerce and financial products, prompting established players such as Paytm to ramp up cashback spending to deepen engagement and retention.

Cashback is no longer just a tool to drive payments on UPI, the unified payments interface. In a push for growth, newer fintech apps are increasingly using rewards to turn frequent payment users into customers for stickier businesses such as credit, commerce and other financial products, a strategy that is prompting even established players such as Paytm to raise cashback spending.

Beyond payments, the newer crop of UPI players, such as POP, super.money, Navi, KreditPe and Kiwi, are taking to different business models.

Razorpay-backed POP is building a rewards-and-commerce layer around POPcoins. Flipkart-backed super.money is leaning on cashback, RuPay credit cards and secured credit products. Navi, Kiwi and Kredit.Pe are using UPI to acquire users for lending or card-led products. On the other hand, established players such as Amazon Pay, MobiKwik and Google Pay continue to use cashback and rewards to retain payment users.

Smaller players are still building market share slowly, even as PhonePe and Google Pay continue to dominate the UPI market.

Also Read | UPI meets NPI: How the new India-Nepal remittance facility benefits travellers

As per National Payments Corp of India (NPCI) data, between January and May 2026, Navi’s UPI volume rose from 709.26 million transactions worth 37,955.69 crore to 824.11 million worth 43,601.66 crore, while super.money grew faster from 298.41 million transactions worth 12,546.39 crore to 418.84 million worth 19,422.73 crore.

On the other hand, smaller apps have lagged, but they still have a measurable foothold: POP UPI slipped from 8.50 million transactions worth 686.09 crore in January to 6.97 million worth 668.60 crore in May, while Kiwi’s volume fell from 3.04 million to 2.46 million even as the transaction value rose from 474.14 crore to 511.62 crore.

Google Pay and PhonePe had a combined 79% share in May, which was lower than January's 83%. The top six apps were PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, Navi, super.money and BHIM, the data showed.

The gains for smaller and emerging UPI apps have not come overnight. They have built momentum steadily over a couple of years, aided by aggressive cashback and rewards spending that pulled in early users.

Over the past 18-24 months, newer UPI apps have climbed steadily up the NPCI rankings. Navi was ranked 12th in May 2024, and it moved up to the fourth place in two years, while super.money, launched in August 2024, already hit the fifth spot by May 2026.

Also Read | Kunal Shah’s Cred scales biometric UPI users to near 10 million

The key shift here is that they are not trying to be generic payment tools.

Prakash Sikaria, founder and chief executive officer of super.money, told Mint that cashbacks and rewards are not just a customer acquisition layer but a central part of the product, with the real retention coming from financial products and user experience.

“Users who stay with us for six months have nearly 100% retention, and we start seeing retention levels approach that much earlier in their journey," Sikaria said. "The bigger opportunity is that payments are one of the few financial behaviours that happen multiple times a day.”

The newer UPI apps are also bundling RuPay credit cards because plain bank-to-bank UPI has zero merchant discount rate (MDR)—the fee businesses pay to process digital payments—while government only subsidizes low-value P2M transactions of up to 2,000 for small merchants, leaving little room for direct monetization.

UPI products such as Kiwi also offer digital RuPay cards to earn rewards on UPI spends, super.money pushes its Axis Bank RuPay card, and POP extends the model into commerce with POPcoins and a co-branded credit card, showing how these apps are turning high-frequency UPI usage into a broader credit and rewards products.

POP is taking a slightly different route from super.money. Rather than using cashback mainly to drive payments or credit acquisition, POP is building a merchant-funded rewards-and-commerce layer around UPI.

Bhargav Errangi, the founder of POP, told Mint that the model works because merchants help offset the cost of rewards, and many D2C brands already spend significant amounts of merchandise value on commissions, advertisement and marketplace costs on e-commerce and quick-commerce channels, so they are willing to redirect some of that spend to POP if it brings them customers directly.

Also Read | Visa bets on cheaper tech and consumer choice to take on the UPI juggernaut

Errangi gives a simplified example of unit economics. “On a 100 product sold through POP, the customer may pay 70 in cash and 30 in POPcoins, while the merchant pays POP roughly 30% commission, allowing POP to use that merchant-funded value to support the discount,” he added.

Errangi, however, said POP is still contribution-margin negative today because it is in a growth phase, but he says it has a path to become contribution-margin positive over time through repeat customers, stronger merchant economics and eventually, advertisements.

He said the newer UPI ecosystem is fragmenting into distinct cohorts such as metro and tier-1 quick-commerce shoppers, Gen Z users and blue-collar borrowers, which gives the newer UPI apps room to build specialized products, instead of chasing generic payments.

A fintech founder in the co-branded credit-card space drew a sharper distinction between the various UPI models. He said rewards on UPI exist in four buckets: prepaid cards, RuPay credit cards, the large apps such as Google Pay and PhonePe, and players such as Navi and super.money that use cashback more aggressively to acquire and retain users.

“UPI on credit cards is the most sustainable cashback-heavy model because the interchange fee (MDR) helps fund the rewards. By contrast, UPI on bank accounts is mostly a customer acquisition tool and is far harder to sustain unless the company has a lending or broader financial-services engine behind it,” said the founder, who did not want to be named.

However, cashback alone as a monetization model is fragile.

POPclub’s monthly UPI transaction volumes reached a high of 63.7 million in July 2025 but slumped 85% to 9.5 million by December after it phased out cashback incentives, as per NPCI-linked data reported by Moneycontrol. This shows rewards can be a powerful acquisition lever, but only if they are tied to a larger product or commerce loop.

Recent data shows that this is less about a broad-based shift from incumbent UPI apps and more about users adding a second or third app for a specific reason.

For now, the prominence of cashbacks looks less like a repeat of the wallet era—wherein early UPI players such as Paytm offered hefty cashbacks to get people to use their wallets—and more like a new distribution strategy.

Paytm reported 104 crore of promotional cashback and incentives in January-March, up 154% quarter-on-quarter and 73% year-on-year. In an earnings call, its group chief financial officer Madhur Deora said the company still allocates “a chunk of investment” to build customer engagement and retention.

So, we have fintechs paying users again. But they are doing it to build different end businesses, not just to move money.

About the Author

Salman SH

Salman S.H. is an Assistant Editor with Mint in Bengaluru, where he covers startups, venture capital, and the broader internet economy. Over the course of more than a decade in journalism and strategic communications, he has built deep reporting expertise across technology, fintech, consumer internet, digital platforms, and the business models shaping India’s new economy. At Mint, he tracks the companies, investors, and policy developments influencing how technology is built, funded, and scaled in India.<br><br>His reporting covers venture capital, startup strategy, fintech, edtech, funding trends, and the internet economy. He writes about how startups raise money, grow their businesses, respond to regulation, and adapt to changes in technology and policy. His work also looks at the impact of policy decisions on startups and investors, and tracks the sectors, founders, and firms shaping India’s digital economy.<br><br>Before Mint, Salman worked across several respected newsrooms, including The Economic Times, Financial Express, The Ken, Inc42, and The Core. He has also worked in strategic communications, leading PR strategy and media outreach for clients in education, online learning, consumer internet, and consulting. That combination of newsroom and communications experience gives him a clear understanding of how business stories are reported, shaped, and understood.

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