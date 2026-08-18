Air India AI-171 crash: Pilots’ body seeks hearing before final report

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), one of India’s two pilot bodies, has asked the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) for a formal technical hearing before it closes its investigation into the Air India AI-171 crash in June 2025 that claimed 260 lives.
The 5,000-member federation is seeking a meeting with the investigating team by 15 September and has proposed areas that its “technical interaction” would cover, including simulator configuration, assumptions and methodology; reconstruction of the sequence of events; and correlation of flight-data recorder, cockpit voice recorder, air traffic control and maintenance information.