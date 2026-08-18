Air India AI-171 crash: Pilots’ body seeks hearing before final report

Abhishek Law
4 min read18 Aug 2026, 04:28 PM IST
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The FIP has urged the AAIB to consider further examination, simulation, or specialist analysis wherever its submissions raise questions that require additional evidence.(REUTERS)
Summary
The Federation of Indian Pilots is seeking a meeting with the investigating team by 15 September and has proposed areas that its technical interaction would cover.

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), one of India’s two pilot bodies, has asked the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) for a formal technical hearing before it closes its investigation into the Air India AI-171 crash in June 2025 that claimed 260 lives.

The 5,000-member federation is seeking a meeting with the investigating team by 15 September and has proposed areas that its “technical interaction” would cover, including simulator configuration, assumptions and methodology; reconstruction of the sequence of events; and correlation of flight-data recorder, cockpit voice recorder, air traffic control and maintenance information.

The discussions would also cover crew performance, workload, and human-machine interaction; cockpit alerts; aircraft systems; system logic; protections and failure modes; flight maintenance and technical records; and operational and regulatory oversight.

The FIP has urged the AAIB to consider further examination, simulation, or specialist analysis wherever its submissions raise questions that require additional evidence.

In a letter dated 17 August to AAIB director general G.V.G. Yugandhar, FIP president C.S. Randhawa invoked a 28 July Supreme Court order in which the government assured the court that the federation’s inputs and suggestions would be considered in the ongoing investigation. Mint has reviewed a copy of the letter.

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The FIP's stand

The pilots’ association had earlier raised concerns with the investigation and sought to submit its findings as an independent professional body. This time, however, it is asking the AAIB to give those concerns a formal place in the probe before the final report is finalized.

“The FIP respectfully submits that consideration of inputs from an established professional pilot organization would contribute to the technical robustness, completeness and safety value of the investigation,” it wrote.

The letter quotes solicitor general Tushar Mehta's assurance given to the Supreme Court verbatim: “The inputs and suggestions given by the Federation of Indian Pilots will be duly taken into consideration in the process.”

The Supreme Court recorded the government’s assurance and was informed that the final report was likely to be issued in the first week of October.

The FIP said the assurance requires more than merely receiving its correspondence, and that it wanted its technical submissions formally placed before the investigation team for evaluation.

“...an interaction prior to finalization would enable the investigation team to independently assess whether any of the submissions warrant further examination,” the letter said.

The federation has asked the AAIB to “formally acknowledge the FIP as a professional aviation stakeholder”, providing technical and operational inputs.

It has also asked investigators to identify the technical discipline or subject-matter experts to whom each substantive issue has been referred. Where an alternative technical hypothesis is rejected, it wants the technical basis and evidence for that conclusion communicated to it, subject to confidentiality requirements.

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Pilots' concerns

The demand is the latest step in a dispute the FIP has pursued since soon after the crash.

The FIP’s concerns have centred on the interpretation of the cockpit events and the technical sequence leading to the crash. The AAIB’s preliminary report recorded that the two engine fuel-control switches moved from “RUN” to “CUTOFF” within a second of each other shortly after take-off. It also recorded a cockpit exchange in which one pilot asked about cutting off the fuel. The report did not establish why the switches moved.

The exchange led to speculation that one pilot may have deliberately shut off the engines. The FIP has opposed what it has described as a premature “pilot error” or “suicide” narrative.

In June 2026, it also raised questions about the timing of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deployment, the aircraft's emergency power source, and fuel-control switch movements, and sought Boeing 787 simulator testing. It argued that a potential electrical or system problem could not be ruled out without further examination.

It subsequently raised questions relating to aircraft maintenance and possible electrical disturbances.

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In its current letter, however, the FIP said it “is not seeking to influence or prejudge the investigation”. It also said it “does not seek any predetermined conclusion or finding”.

The federation said its participation would “strengthen the credibility of the final report” and enhance public confidence.

Mint's queries emailed to the ministry of civil aviation and the AAIB remain unanswered.

Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after take-off on 12 June 2025. Of the 242 people on board, 241 died. Nineteen people on the ground were also killed.

About the Author

Abhishek Law

Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

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