Five-year plans back at Niti Aayog, this time to cut emissions
07 Jan 2025
- The government’s road map to a green future till 2070 will cover a dozen sectors including energy, power, highways, and industries such as steel, cement, iron, and aluminium
New Delhi: Five-year plans that made an unceremonious exit nearly a decade ago are making a quiet comeback, this time to handhold India's decarbonization journey.
