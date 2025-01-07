Five-year plans back at Niti Aayog, this time to cut emissions

“In power, for example, renewable energy is going great right now because our share in electricity generation of solar and wind is still less than 15%. The moment it starts crossing 20-25%, it will become a challenge. One has to introduce storage in a very big way. If not storage, nuclear power or carbon capture must come in a big way," Chaturvedi said. “It's an ongoing journey, and at any given point in any sector, there will be new challenges that will continue to emerge which have to be addressed."