IPO gold rush or bubble? India’s co-working firms test the public markets
Madhurima Nandy 9 min read 07 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
After venture capital investments slowed over the past few years, startups turned to the public markets. Flex office operators—Awfis, IndiQube and Smartworks—have joined the party, too. Two more are in the pipeline. But does the Indian market have an appetite for more flex IPOs?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: During a board meeting of IndiQube Spaces Ltd mid last year, WestBridge Capital, a long-time investor, asked Meghna Agarwal and Rishi Das why they weren’t considering an initial public offering (IPO).
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story