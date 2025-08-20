Ready mix: After adding ethanol in petrol, govt now plans to blend isobutanol with diesel to make cleaner fuel
Summary
Amid the controversy over blending ethanol with petrol, the planned new-generation vehicles would run on different combinations of diesel and isobutanol, a derivative of ethanol.
In a first, the government is considering a plan to introduce new-generation vehicles with flex-fuel engines that run on different combinations of diesel and isobutanol, a biofuel derived from ethanol, two people aware of the matter said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story