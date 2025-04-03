Flexible workspace providers see higher demand from AI firms
Bengaluru: Flexible workspace providers are seeing higher demand for office space from artificial intelligence companies and AI-first businesses, with a bulk of the leasing happening in Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad.
Flex office operators such as WeWork India, IndiQube, Table Space, Incuspaze and others have signed on AI firms as tenants for 50-700 seats in their centres.