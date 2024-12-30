Industry
Flight path 2025: What lies ahead for Indian carriers
Summary
- The new year may see slower deliveries of Boeing aircraft, leading to Indian airlines inducting fewer planes than they did in 2024. Still, IndiGo could add to its fleet in the Indian skies if it's able to get some of its grounded planes airworthy with the availability of engines.
New Delhi: The year 2024 saw India’s aviation industry grow on the back of American aircraft manufacturer Boeing's white tail planes - those that are built without any pre-existing customer.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more