Flipkart wants Minutes to become India’s default shopping app

Bengaluru: Flipkart believes India's crowded quick-commerce market will eventually have fewer players, even as the Walmart-owned company aims to make its Minutes service the default app for consumers’ shopping and grocery needs.
It is expanding its dark-store network and using the service to turn occasional marketplace shoppers into more frequent buyers.
“There is absolutely no scope for eight, nine players… We would want to be the default app of India for its shopping and grocery needs,” Kunal Gupta, senior vice-president and head of Flipkart Minutes, said in an interview.