Fly me to the moon, for rocks: Why it matters
Summary
- Researchers consider studying the lunar surface critical to understanding the origin of the moon, as well as conditions on Earth that eventually led to the evolution of life as we know today.
Last week, the Union cabinet approved $251 million ( ₹2,104 crore) for Chandrayaan-4, India’s next lunar mission. Its key aim is to collect lunar rock and soil samples—achieved so far by the US, the erstwhile USSR, and China. Why is getting moon samples to Earth important?