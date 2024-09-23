Fly me to the moon, for rocks: Why it matters

Last week, the Union cabinet approved $251 million ( ₹2,104 crore) for Chandrayaan-4, India’s next lunar mission. Its key aim is to collect lunar rock and soil samples—achieved so far by the US, the erstwhile USSR, and China. Why is getting moon samples to Earth important?

Why is studying the moon even important?

Researchers consider studying the lunar surface critical to understanding the origin of the moon, as well as conditions on Earth that eventually led to the evolution of life as we know today. While not strictly political or strategic, key advancements in science, space and technology help nations gain unprecedented global soft power. For instance, the research group funded by Google, which created the fundamental idea for generative AI, has strengthened the US’s role as a global power in shaping how AI, one of the world’s most important innovations, will evolve and affect us.

So, what does India expect to learn?

One key facet of the upcoming mission is that it’ll help India develop technology to not just land on a surface outside of Earth, but also take off from there and come back home. This is crucial for future manned missions. By studying the soil samples, India’s space scientists will seek to understand the origins of the moon. That can provide clues to unravelling one of science’s biggest mysteries: if celestial objects other than the earth ever supported life. Examining lunar samples can further help understand what signs to look for in planets and satellites that are discovered in outer space.

Is India looking beyond the moon, too?

Yes. In 2014, India became the fourth nation ever to reach Martian orbit, and also discover frigid water ice caps on its poles. A year ago, India deployed a probe to study the sun’s effect on our planet and livelihoods. Last week, the Centre sanctioned $150 million for a mission to study Venus, our closest neighbour and with similar terrain characteristics.

Why can’t India simply get lunar soil from US?

We can, but the rarity of lunar soil means that India will not have an upper hand, and the US—which has typically had deep pockets for research—may have access to India’s research findings. Plus, Chandrayaan-4 landing site is expected to be near a polar crater on the moon—the biggest of its kind in our solar system. This area’s soil is expected to tell us if the moon was volcanic—key to understanding volcanoes outside Earth better. The mission will also help India gain on the EU, the US and China in the space race.

What geopolitical gains will it bring?

Soft power comes from abilities that other nations do not have, and proprietary data that they will depend on. By collecting lunar soil, India will become a premier space-faring nation. With Russia out of favour in the West, and China in its own silo, India is the only powerful ally for the US and the EU in space. Proving cutting-edge capabilities can help India leverage its stature for geopolitical benefits beyond space, and also ensure that its early-stage space economy is seen with more intent by global stakeholders.

