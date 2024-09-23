So, what does India expect to learn?

One key facet of the upcoming mission is that it’ll help India develop technology to not just land on a surface outside of Earth, but also take off from there and come back home. This is crucial for future manned missions. By studying the soil samples, India’s space scientists will seek to understand the origins of the moon. That can provide clues to unravelling one of science’s biggest mysteries: if celestial objects other than the earth ever supported life. Examining lunar samples can further help understand what signs to look for in planets and satellites that are discovered in outer space.