Planning your next foreign holiday this summer? Prepare to pay more to fly, as airlines are expected to raise fares, amid record-high jet fuel costs driven by the West Asia war.
Flying abroad this summer? Get ready for a price shock
SummaryWhile a partial rollback of jet fuel price somewhat shields domestic air travel, international flights and fares will be exposed to the full force of the doubling in ATF price.
Planning your next foreign holiday this summer? Prepare to pay more to fly, as airlines are expected to raise fares, amid record-high jet fuel costs driven by the West Asia war.
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