Flying abroad this summer? Get ready for a price shock

Akasa and IndiGo expressed their gratitude to the government for limiting the domestic impact of the fare hike. However, while policy intervention has softened the impact, costly fuel continues to weigh on airline profitability, particularly on international operations, Shah of Equirus said. The impact is expected to be more pronounced on international routes, which account for roughly 20–25% of airline capacity and are now exposed to the full extent of the fuel price hike.