Flying abroad this summer? Get ready for a price shock

Dipali BankaAbhishek Law
4 min read2 Apr 2026, 05:45 AM IST
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To offset high costs, IndiGo and Air India had already introduced a fuel surcharge on domestic routes in the second week of March.(HT)
Summary
While a partial rollback of jet fuel price somewhat shields domestic air travel, international flights and fares will be exposed to the full force of the doubling in ATF price. 

Planning your next foreign holiday this summer? Prepare to pay more to fly, as airlines are expected to raise fares, amid record-high jet fuel costs driven by the West Asia war.

On Wednesday morning, state-run oil marketing companies set jet fuel prices for the month at 200,000 per kilolitre, more than double the previous price of 96,638.14. The Union petroleum ministry stepped in quickly, capping the increase for domestic flights.

Following the change, Indian Oil's jet fuel now costs 104,927 per kilolitre in Delhi, an 8.5% rise over March, while airlines would have to pay the new rate for international flights. Internationally, jet fuel spiked 129% in March, as refiners pass on the increased cost of buying crude oil.

This implies that carriers could raise international air fares, even as New Delhi tries to cushion the blow on domestic routes. To offset high costs, IndiGo and Air India had already introduced a fuel surcharge on domestic routes in the second week of March.

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“Fare increases on international routes are expected to be sharper than on domestic flights, as there is no policy cushioning and aviation fuel prices for international operations have more than doubled,” said Karan Khanna, lead analyst for hotels, real estate, aviation, and small & mid caps at Ambit Capital.

"Airfares were any way expected to rise due to higher fuel costs, but since the government has allowed a staggered increase instead of a sharper hike, the extent of fare hikes will likely be more moderate,” Khanna said.

IndiGo on Wednesday announced its second fuel surcharge hike in a month, 275-900 on domestic routes and 900-10,000 on overseas routes. The airline said that without the government intervention, the affordability of air travel would have been severely affected.

Jet fuel, or aviation turbine fuel (ATF), accounts for 35-40% of carriers' total expenses. IndiGo spent 26,197.3 crore on fuel costs last year, and SpiceJet 20,51.5 crore, according to the financials. Privately held Akasa spent 2,013.5 crore while Air India spent 22,361.8 crore and Air India Express 6,662 crore, according to financials filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Simply put: The country’s five carriers cumulatively spent close to 60,000 crore on jet fuel.

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The West Asia war, which broke out on 28 February, first led to the closure of airspace in some of the countries in the region. This led planes to take longer routes to many European destinations, resulting in higher fuel consumption. At the same time, soaring fuel costs from under $70 a barrel in February to over $115 a barrel on Tuesday caused oil marketing companies to increase jet fuel prices.

Queries emailed to Questions to Air India, Air India Express and SpiceJet remained unanswered.

“Airlines have already responded to these hikes (fuel cost) by introducing fuel surcharges, which are expected to support revenues by 7-8%. This helps partially offset higher fuel costs, with the balance absorbed through fare hikes and margin pressures,” said Jainam Shah, aviation analyst at Equirus Securities Pvt. Ltd.

Akasa and IndiGo expressed their gratitude to the government for limiting the domestic impact of the fare hike. However, while policy intervention has softened the impact, costly fuel continues to weigh on airline profitability, particularly on international operations, Shah of Equirus said. The impact is expected to be more pronounced on international routes, which account for roughly 20–25% of airline capacity and are now exposed to the full extent of the fuel price hike.

Still, airlines face a difficult balancing act because another price hike could hurt demand.

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“Given the current global geopolitical situation, airlines may not be able to fully pass on the increased costs to passengers, as they need to maintain healthy passenger load factors to cover fixed expenses,” Khanna of Ambit Capital said.

Adding to the strain is a recent directive from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) requiring airlines to make at least 60% of seats available to passengers, eliminating charges for seat selection on those seats. While aimed at improving passenger convenience, the move leaves an impact on ancillary revenues.

“The impact on IndiGo’s revenue is likely to be around 0.5%, which airlines may try to offset through fare hikes or higher per-seat pricing,” Shah noted.

However, analysts point out that the revenue hit from this rule is relatively small compared to the surge in fuel costs. “Restrictions on charging for 60% of seats further limit airlines’ ability to offset rising costs, though the revenue loss from this is not significant compared to the increase in fuel expenses,” Khanna added.

Last month, the Centre lifted a temporary cap on domestic airfares imposed late last year to curb sharp price spikes due to the operational meltdown at India’s largest airline, IndiGo. Even as it rolls back the curbs, the government has issued a strong advisory to airlines on pricing behaviour. “Airlines are required to exercise pricing discipline and act responsibly,” the order, dated 20 March said, adding that fares must remain “reasonable, transparent and commensurate with market conditions.”

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