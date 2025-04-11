Industry
Flying High: Private jet cos see demand surge in 2025, led by religious tourism
Summary
- Per latest AAI data, general aviation aircraft movements in January rose 43.3% from a year ago to 26,890. In February, movements of these non-military, non-commercial aircraft rose 13.9% to 27,360.
Private jet operators such as JetSetGo and Club One Air have been seeing a strong demand for their services since the beginning of 2025, buoyed by religious tourism.
