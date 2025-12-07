FMCG input costs are moving in opposite directions—what it means for margins
Suneera Tandon 4 min read 07 Dec 2025, 10:00 am IST
Summary
A sharp split in raw-material prices, from softening palm oil and packaging costs to rising sugar, coffee and fishmeal, is setting up an uneven margin outlook for India’s biggest FMCG companies for the coming quarters.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI: Prices of key inputs for the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector are moving in opposite directions, creating a mixed margin outlook for companies such as Hindustan Unilever, Marico and Parle Products.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story