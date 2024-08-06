Industry
Rural demand trends have improved, say FMCG CEOs, bet on monsoon to aid growth
Summary
- Marico CEO Saugata Gupta expects volume growth trends to sustain, aided by stable retail inflation, a healthy progress of the monsoon and the government's budgetary allocation towards boosting the rural economy.
New Delhi: Consumer goods makers such as Marico Ltd and Britannia Industries Ltd on Monday said rural demand trends improved in the June quarter, as companies reported better sales of their products in the past few months.
