FMCG distributors' body issues warning to companies over shrinking margins, rising costs

Fast-moving consumer goods distributors' body AICPDF has urged FMCG companies across the country to urgently review distributor margins, citing mounting pressure from rising operating costs.

The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation informed FMCG manufactures that the current distributor margin structure is no longer sustainable due to higher fuel and transportation costs, manpower expenses, warehousing rentals, electricity charges, banking and compliance costs, technology expenses, working capital interest and inflationary pressures.

The industry body has also cautioned that if corrective measures are not initiated by 30 July 2026, distributors across the country may consider a collective protest in August 2026 to protect the viability of the distribution business.

HUL cited as an example of a wider industry crisis In the formal communication, AICPDF has mentioned the situation faced by distributors of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) as a major example of the challenges affecting the FMCG distribution ecosystem.

In several territories across the country, HUL distributors reportedly operate on basic margins of approximately 3.5%, a level that has become increasingly unviable under current economic conditions, the body noted.

The federation has questioned the viability of the current distribution model, arguing that margins of just 3.5% to 5% are no longer sufficient to sustain operations when nearly every major business expense including transportation, fuel, manpower and warehousing has risen sharply in recent years.

Industry body flags major issues faced by distributors As a result of these cost related issues, nearly 30% of HUL distribution territories are witnessing distributor exits or distributors actively considering surrendering their operations, the industry body noted.

“Several distributors associated with HUL for three to four decades have exited the business during the last six months,” it said.

Meanwhile, long-standing channel partners who successfully operated through multiple economic cycles, market transitions and business challenges are now finding FMCG distribution financially unsustainable.

In many cases, distributors are investing crores of rupees in inventory, infrastructure, logistics and manpower while operating under margin structures that are no longer sufficient to recover operating costs and generate reasonable returns on investment, according to the industry body.

AICPDF maintains that distribution businesses cannot survive merely on turnover growth when profitability continues to shrink year after year.

“The growing number of long-serving distributors exiting the business after decades of association with FMCG companies should be viewed as a serious warning sign by the industry. Immediate corrective action is required to preserve the strength and stability of India's FMCG distribution network,” said P. M. Ganeshram, the Chairman of AICPDF.

Key demands of the industry body AICPDF has urged all FMCG companies to immediately address the following demands communicated by the body:

Review and revise distributor margins.

Introduce fuel and logistics support mechanisms.

Rationalize inventory-loading and supply practices.

Reduce unnecessary financial burdens on distributors.

Initiate structured discussions with AICPDF for long-term industry solutions. While HUL has been cited as a major example due to its leadership position in the FMCG sector, AICPDF clarified that the issue extends across the industry.

Across multiple consumer goods companies, distributors continue to operate on basic margins ranging between 3.5% and 5%, despite facing steadily increasing operating expenses and service expectations.