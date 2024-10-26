Industry
Edible oil, tea, coffee, soap to see higher prices this quarter
Suneera Tandon 5 min read 26 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
- In Sep quarter prices of crude oil were down 10% y-o-y; while that of palm oil moved up 10%. Tea prices are up 25% & coffee by over 60% compared to a year ago period. Edible oil prices have risen too following the govt’s decision to raise basic import tax on crude & refined edible oils last month.
New Delhi: Makers of soaps, edible oils, tea and coffee are likely to raise prices of their products following a spike in commodity prices, the companies said. In the September quarter, coffee prices were up 60% year-on-year (y-o-y), tea 25%, and palm oil 10%.
