FMCG makers to report low-to-mid-single-digit volume growth in Q2
SummaryConsumer goods companies may report stable numbers in Q2FY25, driven by strong rural demand despite challenges from heavy rains. Analysts predict FMCG and jewellery sectors will sustain growth, while quick service restaurants and liquor makers may face declines due to inflation and weather impact.
New Delhi: Consumer goods companies could report “stable" numbers in the September quarter as rural demand continued to outpace urban and sectors such as fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and jewellery retailers reported sustained demand. However, unprecedented rainfall in parts of the country may hurt volumes for certain categories.