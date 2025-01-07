Industry
FMCG Q3 preview: Rural consumption holds up, but urban slump may weigh on consumer goods companies
Summary
- Despite some growth in rural consumption, India's consumer goods companies grappled with inflation and weak urban demand in the December quarter. Marico and Dabur have already given a peak into the sector's Q3 performance amid inflationary pressures and slowing demand.
New Delhi: Despite some pockets of resilience in rural markets and price hikes to combat inflation, India’s consumer goods companies faced a challenging third quarter.
