FMCG sales drop 10% in January amid covid restrictions

New Delhi: Sales of fast-moving consumer goods dropped 9.9% in the first 15 days of January compared to the month-ago period as restrictions put in place and a drop in mobility due to the spread of the virus impacted demand, according to data by retail intelligence platform Bizom.
The platform tracks sales across 7.5 million retail stores. The number of active kirana outlets fell 8.4%, it said. Active kiranas refer to those that were fully operational.
“We're seeing close to a double-digit drop-in sale in the opening two weeks driven by a drop in active kirana outlets," said Akshay D’Souza, chief marketing officer at Bizom.
Demand for packaged foods and beverages plunged 22.8% and 12.5%, respectively. Confectionery sales too dropped by 12%. These categories are linked to out-of-home consumption wherein consumers buy such products while on the go. State and city-wise restrictions on mobility and operating hours for stores impacted out-of-home consumption.
“As out-of-home consumption reduces, we see packaged foods and beverages products show a drop in sales. We're now also seeing a drop in mobility with travel services being impacted. This has affected sales for ready-to-eat products within packaged foods that were the fastest growing category in December’21," Bizom said in its data.
However, as cases decline in several large cities, Bizom data suggests that beverages as a category will start seeing “aggressive" placement (on shop shelves by companies) next month in anticipation of a strong summer season.
Demand for home care products too slipped in the first 15 days of the month as consumers went easy on purchase of hygiene products. Interestingly, consumer interest in the hygiene category, especially, household cleaning products continues to wane. This is despite a significant surge in daily caseload. There seems to be almost no panic and hygiene obsession in this wave unlike earlier, it added.
Meanwhile, Bizom data also indicated lower spends on discretionary products. For instance, demand for personal care products was down 18.7%. “We continue to see stress on social interactions and regular school, college and office going that have affected personal care products," Bizom said.
Much like past waves, consumer interest in essentials and at-home products reported an uptick. “We do see a renewed interest in rice, edible oils, blended spices, atta etc as consumers see higher 'at home' consumption with restrictions in movement getting into place as control measures for pandemic 3.0," D’Souza said.
Though consumer spending remains focused on need-based products as they eschew discretionary expenditure, D’Souza said business recovery will be faster and the impact on business will be significantly lower in this wave than the previous two.
These developments come at a time when FMCG companies are reporting their December quarter earnings. Industry major HUL's sales rose 10% to ₹12,900 crore as against Rs11,682 crore in the year-ago period. Its underlying volume growth stood at 2% compared to a 4% growth in Q3FY21. To cope with the steep rise in input costs, the company increased product prices.
