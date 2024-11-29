Industry
FMCG stocks have disappointed. Can the big 4 pull off a turnaround?
Madhvendra 8 min read 29 Nov 2024, 01:07 PM IST
Summary
- The FMCG sector faces challenges due to inflation, rising input costs, competition from local and D2C brands, and slowing demand.
- Market leaders like HUL, ITC, and Dabur are impacted. The outlook is uncertain, with potential for recovery but risks from rising costs and valuations.
Once considered a safe haven in times of economic turmoil, India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector now finds itself at a crossroads, grappling with rising competition, shifting consumer preferences, and an inflationary squeeze that threatens its stronghold on household essentials.
