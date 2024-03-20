Industry
Folding four airlines into two is a tough task even for Tatas
Anu Sharma , Devina Sengupta 5 min read 20 Mar 2024, 10:09 PM IST
Summary
- The merger of Air India and Vistara is a complex process, CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said
New Delhi/Mumbai: More than two years since the Tata group acquired Air India, the integration of multiple airlines under its fold is a work in progress.
