Folding four airlines into two is a tough task even for Tatas

"We have been very clear that Vistara, in the long term will become Air India. The Air India brand is 92 years old. It is recognized around the world. Now, Vistara has a very, very strong reputation and awareness in India. But, no so much globally," Wilson said at an inndustry event. "A lot of the things that we are doing are modelled on what Vistara does, but we will eventually be collapsing the two, as I say, we won't be rushing. It will probably be sometime next year," he added.