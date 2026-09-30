Food companies turn to lawyers as FSSAI scrutiny reaches boardrooms

Yash TiwariKrishna Yadav
4 min read30 Sep 2026, 02:49 PM IST
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Lawyers say batch-level test reports, inspection logs and corrective-action records can be important in establishing a due-diligence defence.(Unsplash)
Summary
India's food regulator has intensified enforcement, leading packaged-food companies to seek legal advice on compliance issues. Scrutiny now involves senior management as concerns about reputational risks rise.

India's food regulator has stepped up enforcement, prompting packaged-food makers and wellness-product companies to seek legal advice on labels, marketing claims, licences and inspections as regulatory concerns reach the boardroom.

The heightened scrutiny and potential reputational risks are also drawing senior management into food-safety and compliance issues. Law firms told Mint that more queries were now coming directly from general counsels and company secretaries, rather than just regulatory and quality teams. Such issues were also reaching boardrooms.

“Queries that used to stay with the regulatory or quality team now come from general counsel, company secretaries… Inspections are more frequent, sampling campaigns are more targeted, and a regulatory lapse now also carries a reputational cost, often on social media within hours,” said Indranil D. Deshmukh, partner and head of disputes at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, a law firm.

Legal advice

Companies are seeking legal advice on Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences, product labels, advertisements, mandatory records, hygiene standards and supplier checks, said Saahil Memon, partner at Dentons Link Legal. They are also seeking help in responding to inspections, sampling exercises, improvement notices and licence-suspension proceedings.

The scrutiny came as FSSAI stepped up enforcement across the food industry in 2026, looking at product descriptions, packaging claims, licences and food-safety compliance. Its actions included Old Monk’s flavour and age-related claims, Red Bull’s use of “energy drink”, Dabur’s “100% Pure” and “100% Natural” claims, and ITC’s Aashirvaad MP Chakki Atta “100% Atta” claim.

Emails sent to ITC, Parle Products, Emami, PepsiCo, Nestlé, Patanjali Foods, Tata Consumer Products, Marico and Amul remained unanswered till press time. Mint also reached out to FSSAI but had not received a response at the time of publication.

A Mint report on 25 September, citing FSSAI data, said regulators conducted 62,014 restaurant inspections in FY26, more than 70% higher than three years earlier. An earlier Mint report in July found that food and wellness companies had started rewriting website copy, reviewing advertisements and getting labels checked by lawyers before printing, amid scrutiny of claims such as “100% natural”, “healthy”, “no added sugar” and “fresh”.

For companies, the tighter scrutiny also meant more internal checks and higher costs. Diganth P, strategic commercial adviser at packaged savoury-snacks maker Gopal Snacks, said companies had become more cautious about packaging, quality checks and internal audits. Some were also reviewing formulations and substitute ingredients.

Also Read | Industry has to follow the consumer, says FSSAI chief on food-safety push

“The cost would add up and definitely affect pricing,” Diganth said, estimating a roughly 3-8% rise in per-unit costs.

Former FSSAI member Bejon Kumar Mishra, however, questioned the regulator's focus on packaged food. He said a much larger share of food consumed by people came from restaurants, street vendors and homes, and argued that enforcement needed to cover the wider food market.

“Today, unfortunately, not even 10% of the products accessed by consumers are packaged commodities. Ninety percent of consumers are accessing either homemade food, street food or restaurant food, and nobody is talking about the safety of those products. They are only targeting this 10%,” Mishra said.

Law firms said common compliance gaps included licence mismatches, unsupported labelling and advertising claims, weak supplier controls, poor record-keeping and delayed responses to regulatory notices or adverse test results.

“Inadequate compliance documentation: Many companies lack contemporaneous records such as batch-level test reports, inspection logs, corrective action records that are essential to mount a due diligence defence under Section 66 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006,” said Ameya Gokhale, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

Directors face closer scrutiny

The enforcement push has also made directors and senior company executives more conscious of their potential legal exposure.

“The heightened enforcement environment has resulted in greater involvement from CEOs and directors. These matters are no longer viewed solely as operational or quality-control issues because food safety incidents can have significant legal, commercial and reputational consequences,” Memon said.

Also Read | Why food labelling is under the FSSAI scanner

Jeevan Ballav Panda, partner at Khaitan & Co., said unsafe-food cases could bring directors into the line of fire, with complaints often naming managing directors. Licence suspensions could also disrupt operations and draw greater scrutiny from the board.

“Directors have understood that their protection lies in the due diligence defence under the Act, and that the said defence has to be proved with records kept at the time, which is a governance question,” Panda said.

Under Section 66 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, company officials can face liability for food-safety offences unless they prove lack of knowledge or that they exercised due diligence. Directors and other officers can also face liability for consent, connivance or neglect.

Deshmukh said companies needed tighter licensing, better documentation, stronger supplier controls and legal review of labels and claims. Regular audits, staff training and clear records could also help demonstrate due diligence.

“The practical message to boards is not panic but documentation. A director’s best protection is being able to show real, informed oversight: clear allocation of responsibility, regular reporting and prompt action when problems come up,” he said.

Panda from Khaitan & Co said companies should make food safety a standing board agenda item, review insurance cover for regulatory defence costs and properly record oversight in board minutes.

Also Read | FSSAI scrutiny puts food startup claims under investor microscope

About the Authors

Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

Krishna Yadav

Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.<br><br>With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.<br><br>Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.<br><br>Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.

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