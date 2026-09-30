Food companies turn to lawyers as FSSAI scrutiny reaches boardrooms

India's food regulator has stepped up enforcement, prompting packaged-food makers and wellness-product companies to seek legal advice on labels, marketing claims, licences and inspections as regulatory concerns reach the boardroom.
The heightened scrutiny and potential reputational risks are also drawing senior management into food-safety and compliance issues. Law firms told Mint that more queries were now coming directly from general counsels and company secretaries, rather than just regulatory and quality teams. Such issues were also reaching boardrooms.