From Gondal's Coconut Culture to Hubli's Lucky Hotel, small-town eateries tap technology as food delivery soars
Summary
- As food and grocery delivery giants make deeper inroads, eateries and restaurants in small towns like Gujarat's Gondal and Karnataka's Hubli are reaching out to software providers such as DotPe, UrbanPiper, and PetPooja to automate and streamline their business processes for efficiency and scale.
Bengaluru: Folks in India's small towns are increasingly ordering in and dining out, mimicking their counterparts in metros and other large cities, where delivery giants such as Zomato and Swiggy have dramatically altered consumption patterns.
