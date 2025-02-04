“Across sectors, we have seen tier II+ cities increasingly have similar aspirations as those of consumers in metro or tier 1 cities, driven by social media influence and increased exposure to global cultures. We see similar trends in food delivery as well, however the consumption is more impacted by local availability of supply in sectors such as food which are local in nature, as compared to sectors like e-commerce where products are shipped across the country," Rohan Agarwal, partner at Redseer, said.