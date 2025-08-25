Inside India’s food delivery mutiny—restaurants fight back Zomato, Swiggy
Samiksha Goel 13 min read 25 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
Restaurants have been fighting with food delivery companies for years—on commissions, discounts, data, and more. Now, some of them are charting their own course. What are their options?
Bengaluru: Three months ago, Arul Murugan, secretary of the Namakkal Town and Hotel Owners’ Association, called a general body meeting. Murugan, who also runs a small restaurant in the Tamil Nadu town, began by presenting his own sales data to the 80-90 fellow restaurant owners who had gathered.
