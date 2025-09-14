Meet the hidden architects of India’s packaged food boom
Samiksha Goel 10 min read 14 Sept 2025, 05:06 pm IST
Summary
From mayonnaise to protein bars, some of India’s most recognisable food products have come about from outsourced research and development. By extension, some R&D consultancies, who work with both startups and large FMCG companies, are shaping what India eats.
Bengaluru: The table looks deceptively ordinary. There are four bowls of onion bajjis (onion fritters), with their crisp golden edges curled and the scent of fried batter hanging in the air. To the untrained eye, they look identical. But inside flavour, fragrance and aroma consultancy Confluence Valley’s five-acre office in Hosur, a Tamil Nadu town about 50 km from Bengaluru, these fritters are part of a controlled experiment. One batch is plain, another carries an engineered ‘fat aroma’ mixed into the batter, a third has the aroma infused in the oil, and the fourth has it both in the oil and the batter.
