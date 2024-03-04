For content studios, there’s no such thing as over-the-top loyalty
SummaryMedia and entertainment studios are happy to license their films and shows to rival video-streaming, or over-the-top, platforms to maximise value
NEW DELHI : Gadar 2, the Sunny Deol-starring action movie that released in theatres in August, went on to become the eighth highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, fetching its producer and distributor Zee Studios a neat pocket. If you want to watch the movie now, it’s available on Zee5, Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ video-streaming, or over-the-top, platform. But only the original Hindi version. For the Telugu and Tamil versions, you would have to rent it on Amazon Prime Video.