For importers rushing to beat tariffs, it’s life on the edge

Trump has made tariffs a signature part of his second term, using the levies both as a negotiating tactic and a strategy he says will revive American manufacturing. The rollout has been volatile. A 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian products was first scheduled to go into effect Feb. 4 but then was delayed by a month at the last minute. The levy took effect as scheduled on March 4—but within days, it was suspended again until April 2.