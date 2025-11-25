For India’s auto part makers, hybrids are the real gold mine
Falling EV sales may have dented their business, but companies such as Sona Comstar, Bosch Ltd, and Tenneco Clean Air are highly optimistic about the rise of hybrid vehicles, saying they represent the best of both worlds.
Auto component makers are licking their lips at the ascent of hybrids, spying a new growth engine at a time when electric vehicle (EV) sales have not measured up. Hybrid sales are rising overseas, Indian automakers are preparing a range of hybrid launches, and there is growing pressure to tax hybrids on par with electrics—all promising tailwinds for the segment.