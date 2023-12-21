For Indian shipping companies, revenue fall likely to continue in FY25: Crisil

NEW DELHI :Domestic shipping companies could see revenues continue to decline in FY2024-25, although at a much slower rate than in the ongoing fiscal year, as charter rates normalise, Crisil Ratings said in a study. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Crisil has projected a revenue drop of 5-7% in the next financial year for Indian shipping companies following an estimated steeper fall of 23-25% this fiscal year.

In FY23, domestic shipping companies had benefited from a surge in charter rates because of geopolitical conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war, and higher post-pandemic demand from China, boosting revenues by 35%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Crisil expects the average operating margin to remain at 33-35%, which it says is higher than pre-pandemic levels of 25-30%. This, along with a modest capital expenditure plan should sustain the healthy credit risk profiles of shipping companies, it said.

“We are seeing charter rates for crude and product tankers correcting 20-25% this fiscal from the average of $50,000/day last fiscal, as global uncertainties (caused by covid-19 followed by geopolitical conflicts) ease," Anuj Sethi, senior director at Crisil Ratings, said as part of the study.

“We expect that the current trend in global trade will continue and that charter rates could further moderate next year, but will remain higher than the pre-pandemic level, supported by buoyant tonne-mile demand and limited new fleet deliveries." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The credit rating agency also expects that for dry bulk shipments, charter rates are expected to remain stable this fiscal year and the next, with moderate growth in demand for key commodities, especially iron ore and coal.

Average charter rates had declined during the previous fiscal year due to lower demand for these and other key commodities due to subdued industrial and construction activities in major economies, Crisil said.

The agency expects the credit profile of shipping companies to remain stable due to healthy cash flows and limited debt addition as no major fleet addition is planned, said Joanne Gonsalves, associate director, Crisil Ratings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Crisil, however, said that any trade disruptions, including escalation of the conflict in West Asia, impacting charter rates, adverse movement in fuel costs, or any regulatory changes that could impact fleet utilisation could alter performance expectations.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.