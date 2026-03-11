In the works—digital approvals, tighter entry norms for foreign airlines

Abhishek Law
3 min read11 Mar 2026, 07:02 PM IST
logo
The DGCA will grant approval only if the airline meets Indian aviation regulations and its home country maintains adequate safety oversight.
Summary
India may soon require foreign airlines to obtain operating authorization through a fully digital approval system. Draft rules from regulator DGCA propose standardized documentation, a local representative and stricter checks on ownership, safety and regulatory compliance.

New Delhi: Foreign airlines seeking to operate flights to India may soon have to apply through a digital approval system, appoint a local representative and submit a standardized set of documents, under draft rules aimed at tightening scrutiny of ownership and regulatory compliance.

The move seeks to streamline approvals while ensuring that only airlines meeting safety and operational standards are allowed to run scheduled services to and from India. The regulator has invited feedback on the draft by 9 April, 2026.

For passengers, the change is unlikely to immediately affect fares or flight availability.

The draft framework issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and uploaded on its website, has proposed that foreign carriers register on the civil aviation ministry’s e-governance portal and submit applications online to obtain operating authorization before launching flights to India.

Also Read | ₹500 crore hit: The US-Iran war grounds Indian airline profits.

Such approvals are currently largely handled through correspondence-based submissions to the regulator, with documentation requirements determined on a case-by-case basis. The new system aims to replace that with a uniform portal-based process.

"An airline shall register itself on E-Governance of Civil Aviation portal… by creating unique login ID and password (Login Credentials) and providing .... details and documents," the draft said. Airlines will need to upload a set of documents, including their incorporation certificate, a valid air operator certificate (AOC), articles of association and details of their management structure and registered addresses.

Local representative

A key addition in the draft is the requirement for foreign airlines to appoint an authorized representative in India who will act as the local point of contact for regulatory communication and compliance matters.

"Airline (foreign carrier) shall nominate or appoint a local representative to represent it before DGCA for all operational matters, passenger grievances, etc," the draft said, specifying that such a person must be an Indian or a resident of India. This could also be a legal entity incorporated or registered in the country.

Until now, foreign carriers operating flights to India typically maintained local offices, ground-handling arrangements or general sales agents, but the requirement for a formally designated local representative was not explicitly codified as part of the operating authorization framework. The draft, therefore, formalizes a practice that existed in many cases, but was not uniformly mandated.

Also Read | What airline NOCs signal—and what they don’t for Indian aviation

The draft also reiterates a long-standing requirement under bilateral air services agreements. This means that a foreign airline’s ownership and control must mainly belong to the country nominating it. The DGCA will check this to ensure the carrier is genuinely "foreign".

In addition, the DGCA will grant approval only if the airline complies with Indian aviation regulations governing international operations, and if its home country maintains adequate aviation safety and security oversight standards.

Foreign airlines must also be formally designated by their governments through diplomatic channels under the relevant bilateral air services agreement or memorandum of understanding with India before applying for authorization.

The regulator's move was lauded by industry specialists. "The draft policy is a proactive step, ensuring that any airline operating to and from India meets all safety and regulatory requirements before being designated to utilize bilateral rights," said Shakti Lumba, an aviation expert.

Geopolitically, these rules are significant, as India negotiates bilateral rights with major international partners, including the UAE, EU countries, and the US.

"Historically, the UAE was treated as a single country, but since the early 2000s, each Emirate was given separate status for bilateral negotiations and rights," Lumba added.

Also Read | West Asia crisis: Longer routes push airlines to seek pilot rule relief

In 2024, there were 73 foreign carriers in India, while the number was 82 in 2025, as per the DGCA's update in December. These include Emirates, Etihad, Aeroflot, Gulf Air, Finn Air, British Airways, American Airlines, KLM, SriLankan Airways, among others.

Between October and December 2025, foreign carriers ferried 59,21,304 passengers to India, or 55% of the total people who travelled to India. The remaining 45% was by Indian carriers Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air.

As per the regulator's last quarterly data, foreign carriers ferried 55,67,399 passengers out of India, 55% of the total.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics