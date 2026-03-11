New Delhi: Foreign airlines seeking to operate flights to India may soon have to apply through a digital approval system, appoint a local representative and submit a standardized set of documents, under draft rules aimed at tightening scrutiny of ownership and regulatory compliance.
In the works—digital approvals, tighter entry norms for foreign airlines
SummaryIndia may soon require foreign airlines to obtain operating authorization through a fully digital approval system. Draft rules from regulator DGCA propose standardized documentation, a local representative and stricter checks on ownership, safety and regulatory compliance.
