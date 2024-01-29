Foreign embassies urged to allot private hospitals to patients directly

New Delhi: As part of the Centre’s efforts to boost medical tourism in the country, the Union health and family welfare ministry is emphasising on directly allotting the foreign nationals to private hospitals via respective embassies, according to two officials aware of the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Union health and family welfare ministry plans to reach out to the embassies of foreign countries to help directly allot private hospitals in India to their nationals who come to the country for treatment, two officials aware of the matter said on the condition of anonymity.

The idea is to minimize the involvement of middlemen and boost medical tourism in India.

“Patients from many countries come to India through agencies or middlemen. This often makes the treatment procedure costly and creates hassle, too. Therefore, the plan is to minimize the role of middlemen, lower the incidents of fraud and, thereby, to help lower the medical treatment costs for foreign nationals," said the first of the two officials mentioned above.

India, ranked 10th on the Medical Tourism Index (MTI), released by the International Healthcare Research Centre, is a popular destination for overseas patients for its affordable, advanced and quality treatment in areas such as cosmetic surgery, bariatric surgery, cardiac surgery, and hip and knee replacement.

"The private hospitals are being asked to connect with the embassies of the countries which see higher medical tourism. Direct channels will benefit both the hospitals and patients. Some of the private hospitals have already tied up with certain embassies," added the second official.

Private hospitals are happy with the change. “Usually, the embassies facilitate the patients and this has helped increase the transparency in treatment procedure," said an official from a private hospital who did not wish to be named. “The cost of medical care also comes down. Earlier the middlemen or third party were accommodating the patients. This was reducing the accountability also. With government involved, the patients are also able to trust the hospital administration."

Two types of medical visas are currently offered—India Medical e-Visa and India Medical Visa. The medical visa is a triple-entry visa that allows a patient to stay in the country for 60 days. An appointment letter from the hospital is needed to seek a medical visa. Patients from more than 166 countries can apply online for the e-Visa.

According to some of the private hospitals in the country, the most patients come from Iraq, Uzbekistan, Kenya, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Nepal. Patients also come from the UK, Europe, the US and Canada, though smaller in number.

There has been a large drop in patients from Afghanistan ever since the Taliban took over the country’s governance. “Patients from Turkmenistan are not coming in larger numbers owing to visa issues. The number of patients from Fiji and other Pacific Islands is limited due to the restricted number of flights," said another executive from a private hospital chain.

