Foreign investors inject over $4 billion annually into Indian real estate: Colliers report
In 2023, foreign inflows experienced a resurgence, marking a 20% year-on-year increase to reach $3.6 billion. These investments transcended traditional channels, expanding into alternative asset classes, thereby strengthening the robust growth in domestic office, residential, and industrial segment.
India's robust economic resilience, complemented by a conducive investment environment and swift urban development, has positioned it as a compelling investment hub within the Asia-Pacific region.
