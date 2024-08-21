Industry
Why Singapore's Mars, UAE's Lunate, Korea's KIC are keen to open shop in India
Ranjani Raghavan , Sneha Shah 4 min read 21 Aug 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- Early success of US funds like Blackstone, KKR attracts funds from Asia, Europe
Mumbai: At least half a dozen foreign funds have set up India offices in 2024 to capitalise on the country's rising economic profile and maturing deal landscape amid faltering growth in other emerging markets, including China.
