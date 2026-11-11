Foreign regulators' data requests put companies in a legal bind

Indian companies are facing a growing number of requests for data from foreign regulators, putting them in a tricky position over what they can legally share. From customer records and transaction logs to internal chats and lab data, their demands are prompting businesses to bring in lawyers much earlier, rather than risk breaching Indian laws.
Law firms say such work has picked up sharply in 2026, as companies prepare for the cross-border provisions of India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) law to take effect in May 2027. The requests are largely coming in from securities, financial, drug and law-enforcement agencies in the US, UK, EU and Singapore.