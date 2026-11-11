Foreign regulators' data requests put companies in a legal bind

Krishna Yadav
5 min read11 Nov 2026, 05:30 AM IST
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Companies are seeking legal advice at a much earlier stage than before,(Istockphoto)
Summary
Overseas regulators want data that sits in India, and companies are checking with lawyers before they hand any of it over. The stakes rise in May 2027, when the cross-border rules under India’s data-protection law take effect.

Indian companies are facing a growing number of requests for data from foreign regulators, putting them in a tricky position over what they can legally share. From customer records and transaction logs to internal chats and lab data, their demands are prompting businesses to bring in lawyers much earlier, rather than risk breaching Indian laws.

Law firms say such work has picked up sharply in 2026, as companies prepare for the cross-border provisions of India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) law to take effect in May 2027. The requests are largely coming in from securities, financial, drug and law-enforcement agencies in the US, UK, EU and Singapore.

“We’ve seen a very clear uptick this year,” said Vinay Butani, partner at Economic Laws Practice (ELP). “Those queries were quite occasional in the past, and are now quite regular, predominantly coming from the global capability centres, the IT and outsourcing companies and the Indian arms of regulated foreign groups.”

Nikhil Varshney, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said the rise is also linked to greater coordination among global law-enforcement agencies and the growing use of digitized, cloud-based corporate data in foreign investigations.

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Companies are seeking legal advice at a much earlier stage than before, Ambuj Sonal, partner at Dentons Link Legal, said. Organizations that once viewed such requests as routine compliance exercises are now more conscious of Indian data protection, confidentiality, and sectoral requirements before sharing information with overseas authorities.

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Sonal gave an example from the advisory in which an Indian IT services provider supporting an overseas financial institution got a foreign regulator’s request for customer records and transaction logs. The company would need to assess its obligations under the DPDP framework and other Indian rules before sharing the data.

Whether or not companies are bound to respond to such requests depends on the nature of the ask and the law governing it. In requests legally binding, their failure to comply could have consequences under the laws of that jurisdiction.

What regulators want

The information sought can include customer and employee records, know-your-customer (KYC) and transaction data, internal emails and chats, audit papers, investigation documents, financial records and operational data. Financial services, technology and outsourcing, pharmaceuticals and life sciences are among the sectors exposed to such demands.

Mayuran Palanisamy, partner at Deloitte India, said companies are increasingly asking what personal data they hold, where it is stored, whether it can be disclosed to an overseas regulator, and what confidentiality, localization, or sector-specific restrictions may apply. “The questions we are seeing are increasingly around how to operationalize compliance, rather than only how to interpret the law,” he said.

The issue has gained importance as India’s data-protection regime moves towards full implementation. The DPDP Act was enacted in August 2023, and the rules were notified in November 2025. Key provisions relating to cross-border data are scheduled to take effect in May 2027.

The framework allows the government to prescribe additional conditions or restrictions on transfers of certain categories of personal data, while sectoral regulators can impose their own requirements.

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For instance, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) requires payment system data to be stored in India, while allowing such data to be shared with an overseas regulator, where required, subject to RBI approval and depending on the nature or origin of the transaction.

Section 16 of the DPDP Act permits transfers of personal data outside India, subject to restrictions that the government may impose on specified countries or territories. Rule 15 sets out requirements that may be specified for making personal data available to a foreign state or to an entity or agency under its control.

What the law says

Palanisamy said companies are, therefore, looking at privacy compliance alongside sectoral regulations, confidentiality, retention, security and contractual obligations.

“Organizations are seeking to navigate not only the DPDP framework but also the broader regulatory landscape. Companies are increasingly looking at privacy compliance holistically, along with sectoral regulation, confidentiality, retention, security and contractual obligations,” he said.

According to Supratim Chakraborty, partner at Khaitan & Co., companies also need to assess the scope and legal basis of the request, the nature of the information sought and whether disclosure is subject to protections under Indian law, particularly where it involves personal data, commercially sensitive information or confidential records.

Narasimhan Elangovan, co-founder, practice head - cyber security and data privacy at Ascentium India, said the information sought can vary by sector. Financial firms may face requests for transaction and payment records, technology companies for customer or employee data, telecom operators for subscriber information, and healthcare and pharmaceutical companies for patient, manufacturing or laboratory records.

“An Indian manufacturer receives an FDA (Food and Drug Administration) request for laboratory records and supporting raw data. It would distinguish production evidence from identifiable health information, assess applicable obligations, preserve complete records and avoid redactions that undermine the regulatory evidence,” he said.

Cyber and data privacy experts said that until the DPDP provisions come into force, companies will continue to rely on existing laws, including the Information Technology Act, 2000 and its rules, along with sector-specific regulations and contractual obligations, when assessing foreign data requests. The legal position will, therefore, continue to depend on the type of data and the sector involved.

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An EY India study of January, based on responses from about 150 professionals, showed 58.8% identified cross-border data transfer complexities as a challenge to implementing the DPDP framework. It found that 70.9% of respondents faced difficulties understanding the Act and Rules, highlighting the compliance gaps faced by companies.

Key Takeaways
  • Companies increasingly seek lawyers’ advice on foreign regulators’ requests for India-held data.
  • Key cross-border provisions of India’s data-protection law take effect in May 2027.
  • Requests come from US, UK, EU and Singapore regulators and law-enforcement agencies.
  • Finance, technology, outsourcing and pharmaceutical firms are most exposed to such demands.
  • Until then, companies rely on the IT Act, sector rules and contracts.

About the Author

Krishna Yadav

Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.<br><br>With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.<br><br>Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.<br><br>Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.

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