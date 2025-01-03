Industry
From startup founders to athletes: How India’s angel investor landscape is evolving beyond wealthy individuals
Summary
- The top three angel investors of 2023 - Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, and Peyush Bansal - significantly reduced their investments in 2024, according to data from analytics firm Tracxn. Now, the profile of angel investors is broadening beyond wealthy entrepreneurs.
Sport stars, actors and young professionals are edging their way into angel investment territory as big-name founders in India’s startup ecosystem go easy on funding.
