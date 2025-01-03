The top angel investors of last year were Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt Lifestyle, and Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart. While Thapar's investments in Indian startups dropped to 14 from 35 and Gupta's to 20 from 33, Bansal invested in 10 startups, down from 32 in 2023, according to data from Tracxn.