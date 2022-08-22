Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Four in 10 in India Inc showing high levels of burnout, anxiety, depression

Four in 10 in India Inc showing high levels of burnout, anxiety, depression

The study, conducted across geographies, showed that in India toxic workplace behaviour is dominant, accounting for approximately 90% of explained variance for every outcome. (Representational image: Mint)
1 min read . 03:30 PM ISTDevina Sengupta

  • The study, conducted across geographies, showed that in India toxic workplace behaviour is dominant, accounting for approximately 90% of explained variance for every outcome

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI: Four of every 10 working in India Inc. are showing high levels of burnout, distress, anxiety, and depression, according to a study conducted by global consulting firm McKinsey. As per the report, a toxic workplace is the biggest reason behind these.

"Indian respondents expressed elevated rates of every outcome - burnout, distress, anxiety, and depression. For each outcome factor, around four in ten respondents reported symptoms," said the report -'Employee mental health and burnout-a time to act'.

The study, conducted across geographies, showed that in India toxic workplace behaviour is dominant, accounting for approximately 90% of explained variance for every outcome. "Such behavior also accounts for 90% of explained variance in intent to leave, with employees reporting a desire to leave their job at a level approximately 60% greater than the global average," said the McKinsey note.

The study was conducted from February to April 2022 by the McKinsey Health Institute. They surveyed 15,000 employees and 1,000 human-resource (HR) decision-makers in 15 countries, with India, Japan, Australia, and China representing the Asian region.

