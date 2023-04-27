Freddie Mercury Estate Sale to Auction Original Lyrics to “We Are the Champions” and More4 min read 27 Apr 2023, 12:28 AM IST
- To market the $7.4 million sale, Sotheby’s is planning an immersive exhibit about the musician in London
Freddie Mercury, the iconic lead singer of the rock band Queen, also had a crazy little thing for collecting art—amassing an eclectic trove of Fabergé clocks, Victorian paintings and Japanese woodblock prints that are now headed for auction.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×