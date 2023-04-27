It remains to be seen if memorabilia collectors will go gaga for Mr. Mercury’s hord of rarely seen guitars, glam-rock costumes and sheafs of handwritten lyrics in the sale. Offerings will include his original lyrics to 1970s hit songs “Killer Queen" and “We Are the Champions." Sotheby’s expects to sell Mr. Mercury’s one-page draft of the lyrics to “Killer Queen," which comes accompanied by four pages of music notes and chords written on Elektra Records stationery, for at least $62,000.