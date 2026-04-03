The civil aviation ministry on Thursday has suspended a decision requiring airlines to offer passengers free selection for at least 60% of the seats on a flight. Mint examines whether this will help airlines offset rising aviation turbine fuel costs triggered by the war in Iran.
Mint Explainer | Will suspension of 60% free seat-selection mandate help airlines offset rising jet fuel costs?
SummaryThe directive mandating 60% free seating on domestic flights has been kept in abeyance until further orders, pending a review of the matter.
The civil aviation ministry on Thursday has suspended a decision requiring airlines to offer passengers free selection for at least 60% of the seats on a flight. Mint examines whether this will help airlines offset rising aviation turbine fuel costs triggered by the war in Iran.
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