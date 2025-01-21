Industry
Fresh US sanctions on Russian oil may hit GRMs of Indian refiners
Summary
- As Russian discounts fall to below $5 per barrel, GRMs of India public sector OMCs have already declined by about 80% in FY25 from the highs recorded in FY24.
New Delhi: Gross refining margins of Indian oil refiners are likely to shrink going ahead post fresh sanctions on two Russian oil producers and nearly 200 crude-carrying vessels, according to sector experts.
