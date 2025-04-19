Industry
From Bengaluru, with structure: The boutique firms behind global GCCs
Jas Bardia 6 min read 19 Apr 2025, 01:31 PM IST
Summary
- Lean consulting firms like ANSR, Stratinfinity, Gloplax, CaptiveAide, and Bridgepath Innovations are helping smaller foreign companies set up global capability centres in India. Most emerged after the pandemic—and none has more than 50 employees.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A pizza chain knows how to make great pizza—but running a tech support centre, processing payroll, tracking inventory, ensuring legal compliance, or managing a secure cloud network across continents? That’s not its core business. So, it outsources all that to a third-party IT services firm.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less