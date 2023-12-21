From buying to renting: Exploring the shift in changing dynamics of India's housing market in 2024
The surge in rental values in tech-centric hubs like Bengaluru underscores a paradigm shift in the real estate landscape in India
The old notion of owning a property еntirеly is being transformed in India. As interest rates surge globally, the perennial debate of 'Buy or Rent' gains new significance. In the evolving real estate landscape, the dichotomy between owning a home and embracing alternative ownership models reflects a profound shift. Industry experts believe that exploring alternative ownership models is increasingly important as the rentier class emerges.