From ‘checking discounts to YouTube reviews', here's how Indians shop online
India's online shoppers largely rely on YouTube while buying a product because of the platfrom's content that comprises unboxing videos, usage experience, etc.
Indian shoppers have embraced online marketplaces with open arms. According to PwC India's latest report, 12.5 crore (approx) have adopted online shopping in the country in recent years, with a significant portion hailing from tier 2, 3, and 4 cities. More than 60% of surveyed respondents said they prefer online shopping via “mobile applications" due to ease of navigation, user-friendly interfaces, and vernacular support.