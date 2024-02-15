Industry
From DLF to Lodha and Godrej, builders are testing new cities
Summary
- Most developers are buying land, taking over projects of distressed developers or partnering with smaller local developers to venture into newer locations
Top developers are entering new markets for residential projects, as rising urbanization and an expanding middle class fuel a housing boom.
