From DLF to Lodha and Godrej, builders are testing new cities

Macrotech Developers Ltd, which operates under the Lodha brand and has so far focused on the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune, pre-launched its first project in Bengaluru last November. The entire inventory of the first phase was sold out in the first three days. It is looking to now launch its second project in the city. The company is also evaluating a fourth city that it may enter in the future to expand, the management said in an analyst call recently.